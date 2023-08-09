Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Frenemies (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Adam Murciano,
Bella Thorne,
Chantelle Chung,
Clive Walton,
Connor Price,
Daniela González,
Deshaun Clarke,
Doug Murray,
Dylan Everett,
Jascha Washington
Sutradara
Daisy Von Scherler Mayer
IMDb
5.0/
10from
5,196users
Diterbitkan
13 January 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Frenemies (2012)
Zendaya and Bella Thorne, who play Rocky and CeCe in hit Disney Channel series Shake It Up, star in this Disney Channel Original Movie. Three pairs of friends relationships go from good to bad and back again. Several couple fall out over girls, boys and work. Can all these couples settle their differences and be friends again?
Daisy von Scherler Mayer
Bella Thorne, Zendaya, Mary Mouser, Nick Robinson, Stefanie Scott, Connor Price, Jascha Washington, Dylan Everett, Kathryn Greenwood, Doug Murray, Clive Walton, Natalie Radford, Jessalyn Wanlim, Jesse Bostick, Julian Kennedy, Stewart Arnott, Tom H. Lariviere, Daniela González, Matt Baram, Niamh Wilson, Chantelle Chung, Deshaun Clarke, Peter DaCunha, Sonia Laplante, Adam Murciano
tt1865368