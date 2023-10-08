IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 987 users

Diterbitkan 25 September 2012

Oleh LIN

Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender (2012)

Archive footage of interviews, concerts and personal material bring to light the solo performance work of Mercury, the lead singer of Queen.

Rhys Thomas

Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, Brian May, Luciano Pavarotti, Montserrat Caballé, Peter Freestone, David Arnold, John Reid, Matt Lucas, David Wigg, Jim Hutton, David Richards, Jim Beach

tt2471626