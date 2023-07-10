Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Frank and Penelope (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Billy Budinich,
Brian Maillard,
Caylee Cowan,
Charley Koontz,
Cherilyn Wilson,
Donna D'Errico,
Jade Lorna Sullivan,
Johnathon Schaech,
Kevin Dillon,
Lin Shaye
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
5.3/
10from
690users
Diterbitkan
03 June 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Frank and Penelope (2022)
A tale of love and violence when a man on his emotional last legs finds a savior seductively dancing in a run-down strip club. And a life most certainly headed off a cliff suddenly becomes redirected – as everything is now worth dying for.
Sean Patrick Flanery, Jason Matthews, Peter J. Calvin
Billy Budinich, Caylee Cowan, Johnathon Schaech, Brian Maillard, Sydney Scotia, Kevin Dillon, Donna D’Errico, Sean Patrick Flanery, Lin Shaye, Cherilyn Wilson, Charley Koontz, Sonya Eddy, Mike Bash, Jade Lorna Sullivan, Raymond Abel
tt4459134