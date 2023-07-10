IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 690 users

Diterbitkan 03 June 2022

Oleh mamat

Frank and Penelope (2022)

A tale of love and violence when a man on his emotional last legs finds a savior seductively dancing in a run-down strip club. And a life most certainly headed off a cliff suddenly becomes redirected – as everything is now worth dying for.

Sean Patrick Flanery, Jason Matthews, Peter J. Calvin

Billy Budinich, Caylee Cowan, Johnathon Schaech, Brian Maillard, Sydney Scotia, Kevin Dillon, Donna D’Errico, Sean Patrick Flanery, Lin Shaye, Cherilyn Wilson, Charley Koontz, Sonya Eddy, Mike Bash, Jade Lorna Sullivan, Raymond Abel

tt4459134