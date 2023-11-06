  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

474

users

Diterbitkan

01 July 1952

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Francis Goes to West Point (1952)

Francis the talking mule gets his owner in and out of trouble while he is taking basic training at West Point.
Arthur Lubin, Jesse Hibbs
Donald O’Connor, Lori Nelson, Alice Kelley, Gregg Palmer, William Reynolds, Les Tremayne, Otto Hulett, David Janssen, James Best, Chill Wills

Diterbitkan

November 6, 2023 9:28 pm

Durasi

