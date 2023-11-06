IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 474 users

Diterbitkan 01 July 1952

Oleh mamat

Francis Goes to West Point (1952)

Francis the talking mule gets his owner in and out of trouble while he is taking basic training at West Point.

Arthur Lubin, Jesse Hibbs

Donald O’Connor, Lori Nelson, Alice Kelley, Gregg Palmer, William Reynolds, Les Tremayne, Otto Hulett, David Janssen, James Best, Chill Wills

tt0044633