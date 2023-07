IMDb 3.1 / 10 from 562 users

Diterbitkan 08 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Forsaken (2018)

As a result of a chain of tragic accidents on a distant planet, the cosmonaut Chapayev is left alone. His life is in constant danger. Something inexplicable, which he came into contact with, will forever change his life. From now on, he will be lost not only for himself but for the people of earth as well. And he have to die many times in order to prove that he is alive.

Mikhail Raskhodnikov, Alexander Kulikov

Andrey Smolyakov, Yuriy Tsurilo, Grigorij Sijatvinda, Maksim Vitorgan, Aleksandra Kulikova, Anna Banshchikova, Evgeniya Shipova, Alexander Kulikov, Boris Moiseev, Ruslan Ustinov, Pradyumna Chatterjee, Yongchang Jiang, Igor Ogurtsov, Aleksey Ogurtsov, Alexey A. Petrukhin, Tiana Okwamo, Anna Giulia Scrufari Hedges

tt2700194