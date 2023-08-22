IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 995 users

Fool’s Mate (1956)

Claire is a chic young Parisian woman married to a somewhat older husband, Jean As the story opens, she leaves her husband playing baroque music at the piano, telling him she is off to see her sister, Solange. In reality she meets her lover, Claude at his apartment; After some idle chatter and love-making he tells her a story of the shriveled heads that the Jivaro Indians used to give their lovers as tokens of affection but, as she shivers in disgust, he gives her a mink instead. How will they hide it from her husband?

Jacques Rivette, Jean-Marie Straub

Virginie Vitry, Anne Doat, Jean-Claude Brialy, Jacques Doniol-Valcroze, François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard, Robert Lachenay, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Rivette

tt0049095