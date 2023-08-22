  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

995

users

Diterbitkan

01 November 1956

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Fool’s Mate (1956)

Claire is a chic young Parisian woman married to a somewhat older husband, Jean As the story opens, she leaves her husband playing baroque music at the piano, telling him she is off to see her sister, Solange. In reality she meets her lover, Claude at his apartment; After some idle chatter and love-making he tells her a story of the shriveled heads that the Jivaro Indians used to give their lovers as tokens of affection but, as she shivers in disgust, he gives her a mink instead. How will they hide it from her husband?
Jacques Rivette, Jean-Marie Straub
Virginie Vitry, Anne Doat, Jean-Claude Brialy, Jacques Doniol-Valcroze, François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard, Robert Lachenay, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Rivette

Diterbitkan

Agustus 22, 2023 9:07 pm

Durasi

