IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 11 August 2021

Oleh LIN

Follow the Light (2021)

In a fading village in the Japanese countryside, the school is about to be closed, which weighs heavily on the students. Freshly arrived from Tokyo with his father after an acrimonious divorce, the shy Akira escapes into drawing and agrees to participate in a mural project to mark the end of the institution.

Youichi Narita

Tsubasa Nakagawa, Itsuki Nagasawa, Rina Ikoma, Sena Nakajima, Taro Suruga, Hayato Onozuka, Kyohei Shimokawa, Seiya Kimura, Miyu Tanno, Jo Hyuga, Toshiro Yanagiba

tt15106830