IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 203 users

Diterbitkan 20 May 2012

Oleh mamat

Fogo (2012)

The deterioration of a small community in Fogo Island is forcing its inhabitants to leave and resettle. Places once occupied by humans are now becoming part of the tundra landscape. In spite of a condemn future, there are some residents who decide to remain, holding on to their memories and grieving for the past, when life in Fogo was different.

Yulene Olaizola

Norman Foley, Ron Broders, Cameron Dwyer

tt2147374