Flame in Valley (1967)

During the Korean War, a widow living in a village in a mountainous region in the South of the Korean Peninsula that has lost most of its men to the war finds a Communist guerilla gone AWOL hiding in a bamboo grove and develops a relationship with him.

Kim Soo-yong

Shin Young-kyun, Ju Jeung-nyeo, Do Kum-bong, Hwang Jeong-sun, Han Eun-jin, Kim Jeong-ok, Jeon Young-ju, Kim Hyo-jin, Kim Yeong-ok, Ahn In-suk, Song Mi-nam, Lee Il-seon, Yoon Yang-ha, Jeong Deuk-sun, Jeon Shook, Yun Sin-ok, Kim Sin-myeong, Go Gyeong-ae, Kim Deok-ja, Jang In-han

