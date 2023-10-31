IMDb 8.461 / 10 from 879 users

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

Recently fired and desperate for work, a troubled young man named Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But he soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems.

Danny Gonzalez, David Bush, David Fischer, Emma Tammi, Woodrow Travers, Mary Anne Olinsky

Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, David Lind, Christian Stokes, Joseph Poliquin, Grant Feely, Asher Colton Spence, David Huston Doty, Liam Hendrix, Jophielle Love, Tadasay Young, Michael P. Sullivan, Wyatt Parker, Lucas Grant, Jessica Blackmore, Garrett Hines, Ryan Reinike, Theodus Crane, Julia Belanova, Lisa Mackel Smith, Xander Mateo, Matthew Patrick, Bailey Winston, Gralen Bryant Banks, Cory Kenshin, Victoria Patenaude, Judy Geeson

