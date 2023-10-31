Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Asher Colton Spence,
Bailey Winston,
Christian Stokes,
Cory Kenshin,
David Huston Doty,
David Lind,
Elizabeth Lail,
Garrett Hines,
Gralen Bryant Banks,
Grant Feely
Genre
Horror
IMDb
8.461/
10from
879users
Diterbitkan
25 October 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)
Recently fired and desperate for work, a troubled young man named Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But he soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems.
Danny Gonzalez, David Bush, David Fischer, Emma Tammi, Woodrow Travers, Mary Anne Olinsky
Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, David Lind, Christian Stokes, Joseph Poliquin, Grant Feely, Asher Colton Spence, David Huston Doty, Liam Hendrix, Jophielle Love, Tadasay Young, Michael P. Sullivan, Wyatt Parker, Lucas Grant, Jessica Blackmore, Garrett Hines, Ryan Reinike, Theodus Crane, Julia Belanova, Lisa Mackel Smith, Xander Mateo, Matthew Patrick, Bailey Winston, Gralen Bryant Banks, Cory Kenshin, Victoria Patenaude, Judy Geeson
tt4589218