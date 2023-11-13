  1. Home
  Five Dolls for an August Moon (1970)

HDRip

Italy

5.7

10

3,310

users

14 March 1970

Synopsis

Five Dolls for an August Moon (1970)

A wealthy playboy gathers a group of bourgeois friends at his isolated beach house for a weekend of relaxation. When bodies start pilling up, they realize they’re trapped with a killer in their midst, sending them in a frenzy to figure out who amongst them is killing the others before they are killed next.
Mario Bava, Mario Bianchi
Ira von Fürstenberg, Edwige Fenech, Howard Ross, Helena Ronee, Teodoro Corrà, Ely Galleani, Edith Meloni, Mauro Bosco, Maurice Poli, William Berger

November 14, 2023 12:00 am

