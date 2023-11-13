IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 3,310 users

Five Dolls for an August Moon (1970)

A wealthy playboy gathers a group of bourgeois friends at his isolated beach house for a weekend of relaxation. When bodies start pilling up, they realize they’re trapped with a killer in their midst, sending them in a frenzy to figure out who amongst them is killing the others before they are killed next.

Mario Bava, Mario Bianchi

Ira von Fürstenberg, Edwige Fenech, Howard Ross, Helena Ronee, Teodoro Corrà, Ely Galleani, Edith Meloni, Mauro Bosco, Maurice Poli, William Berger

