Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Taiwan

IMDb

5.8

/

10

from

561

users

Diterbitkan

13 September 1977

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Fist of Fury 2 (1977)

After Chen Zhen’s execution in Shanghai, the Japanese feared that his death would unite all Chinese kung fu schools against them. Fearing this, the Japanese gave orders to the head of the Hong Ku School, Miyamoto (Lo Lieh) to surpass all Chinese schools including the Ching Wu School. When they refuse, the Japanese beat up the students and destroys the school. Meanwhile, one Chinese learns about the destruction of the Ching Wu School when he goes to Shanghai to visit Chen Zhen’s grave. This Chinese is the only one who has the guts to fight the Japanese, this Chinese is known as Chen Shen (Bruce Li) who is the brother of Chen Zhen and he vows to avenge his brother’s death and end the terror of the Japanese once and for all.
Lee Tso-Nam, Jimmy Shaw
Ho Tsung-Tao, Lo Lieh, Ti Fung, Lee Kwan, Yasuyoshi Shikamura, James Nam Gung-Fan, Chao Kin, Chan Wai Lui, Shin Nam, Shiu Yu, Mui Shao Sui, Kam Tao, Tommy Lee, Cheng Hai Ching, Shun Chiu Bo, Fa Yuan Li, Wang Fei

Diterbitkan

Juli 14, 2023 1:24 am

Durasi

