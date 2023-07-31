  1. Home
First to Stand: the Cases and Causes of Irwin Cotle (2022)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

IMDb

0

/

10

from

0

users

Diterbitkan

10 December 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

First to Stand: the Cases and Causes of Irwin Cotle (2022)

Irwin Cotler and his team fight for justice and human rights in the cases and causes of Raif Badawi, imprisoned Saudi blogger; Shaparak Shajarizadeh, champion of women’s rights in Iran; Anatoly Sharansky, famed refusnik; and Bill Browder, creator of the most important human rights tool of this century.
Irene Lilienheim Angelico
Bill Browder, Amal Clooney, Irwin Cotler, Shaparak Shajarizadeh, Ensaf Haidar

Diterbitkan

Juli 31, 2023 11:07 pm

Durasi

