Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Aiko Tanaka,
Alden Ray,
Amy Hill,
Bella Thorne,
Bernardo Peña,
Betty Murphy,
Brian Goodman,
Brian Sounalath,
Brian Tee,
Cassidy Freeman
Sutradara
Justin Lin
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
5.9/
10from
1,889users
Diterbitkan
21 January 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee (2007)
In 1973, martial arts great Bruce Lee died, his final film, Game of Death, left unfinished. With the public hungry for more Lee, movie execs decide to find a replacement. This outrageous satire looks at the entire process, from the oddball candidates to the greed and racial motivations that drive the final decision. There’s big business in the movies, and Finishing the Game skewers it with an eye for ’70s detail.
Justin Lin
Roger Fan, McCaleb Burnett, Sung Kang, Dustin Nguyen, Mousa Kraish, James Franco, Jake Sandvig, Meredith Scott Lynn, Ron Jeremy, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Sam Bottoms, Bella Thorne, Remy Thorne, Brian Sounalath, Brian Tee, M.C. Hammer, Jon Valera, Jim Parrack, Michael Shamus Wiles, Brian Goodman, James Isaac Barry, Davis Choh, Terry Becker, Betty Murphy, Josh Diamond, Amy Hill, Cassidy Freeman, Sarah Scott, Leonardo Nam, George Takei, Josh Bissett, James Magedman, Jack Scalia, Micah A. Hauptman, Jake Head, Bernardo Peña, George Derek Huang, Vail Bloom, Su-chin Pak, Don Theerathada, Alden Ray, Nautica Thorn, Celestia Star, Aiko Tanaka, Stephen Oyoung, Zoe Matthews, Daphne Rosen
tt0843850