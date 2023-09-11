  1. Home
  Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee (2007)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

1,889

users

Diterbitkan

21 January 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee (2007)

In 1973, martial arts great Bruce Lee died, his final film, Game of Death, left unfinished. With the public hungry for more Lee, movie execs decide to find a replacement. This outrageous satire looks at the entire process, from the oddball candidates to the greed and racial motivations that drive the final decision. There’s big business in the movies, and Finishing the Game skewers it with an eye for ’70s detail.
Justin Lin
Roger Fan, McCaleb Burnett, Sung Kang, Dustin Nguyen, Mousa Kraish, James Franco, Jake Sandvig, Meredith Scott Lynn, Ron Jeremy, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Sam Bottoms, Bella Thorne, Remy Thorne, Brian Sounalath, Brian Tee, M.C. Hammer, Jon Valera, Jim Parrack, Michael Shamus Wiles, Brian Goodman, James Isaac Barry, Davis Choh, Terry Becker, Betty Murphy, Josh Diamond, Amy Hill, Cassidy Freeman, Sarah Scott, Leonardo Nam, George Takei, Josh Bissett, James Magedman, Jack Scalia, Micah A. Hauptman, Jake Head, Bernardo Peña, George Derek Huang, Vail Bloom, Su-chin Pak, Don Theerathada, Alden Ray, Nautica Thorn, Celestia Star, Aiko Tanaka, Stephen Oyoung, Zoe Matthews, Daphne Rosen

Diterbitkan

September 11, 2023 8:23 pm

Durasi

