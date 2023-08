IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 178 users

Diterbitkan 02 August 1986

Oleh mamat

Final Take: The Golden Age of Movies (1986)

Director Ogata discovers a new female star in Koharu Tanaka, who works selling candy at a studio theater and she is given a part as a bit player. After the studio’s top leading lady is embroiled in a scandal, Koharu is suddenly thrust into the limelight when she replaces her in a film and gains instant fame and fortune. But the going is not always easy, and she soon seeks help from unexpected quarters.

Yoji Yamada

Kiichi Nakai, Narimi Arimori, Kiyoshi Atsumi, Keiko Matsuzaka, Chieko Baisho, Kei Suma, Jun Miho, Chishū Ryū, Matsumoto Hakuō II, Kanbi Fujiyama

tt0093348