IMDb 2.2 / 10 from 3,448 users

Diterbitkan 30 May 1985

Oleh mamat

Final Justice (1985)

Due to his violent past, Deputy Sheriff Thomas Jefferson Geronimo III (Joe Don Baker) has been transferred to a rural outpost. When two thugs kill the sheriff, Geronimo shoots one of them, and the other vows revenge. Unfortunately for Geronimo, that thug turns out to be a mob boss, and the court orders Geronimo to extradite him back to his home in Sicily. When their plane is hijacked, the adversaries find their roles reversed.

Greydon Clark

Joe Don Baker, Rossano Brazzi, Venantino Venantini, Patrizia Pellegrino, Bill McKinney, Helena Dalli, Lino Grech, Tony Ellul, Joe Theuma, Bettina Amato-Gauci, Joe Quattromani, Odetta Balzan, Paola Marcari, Rachel Gambin

tt0087258