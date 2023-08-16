  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

Sutradara

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

1,788

users

Diterbitkan

17 November 1964

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Fight, Zatoichi, Fight (1964)

Blind swordsman/masseuse Zatoichi befriends a young woman returning home with her baby. When gangsters mistake her for Zatoichi and kill her, Zatoichi determines to escort the baby to its father. He gains the reluctant help of a young pick pocket and together they travel to find the baby’s father. But they do not reckon on the father’s reaction to their arrival, nor on their own growing feelings for the child.
Kenji Misumi
Shintarō Katsu, Nobuo Kaneko, Gen Kimura, Ikuko Mōri, Shôsaku Sugiyama, Hizuru Takachiho, Yoshi Katō, Saburo Date, Kōji Fujiyama, Tatsuya Ishiguro, Nobu Kawaguchi, Toranosuke Tennoji, Teruko Omi

Diterbitkan

Agustus 16, 2023 11:46 am

Durasi

