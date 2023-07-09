  1. Home
  2. Drama
  Fifty (2015)

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Nigeria

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

274

users

Diterbitkan

17 October 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Fifty (2015)

Tola, Elizabeth, Maria and Kate are four friends forced at midlife to take inventory of their personal lives, while juggling careers and family against the sprawling backdrops of the upper middle-class neighbourhoods of Ikoyi and Victoria Island in Lagos.
Biyi Bandele
Ireti Doyle, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Nse Ikpe-Etim

Diterbitkan

Juli 9, 2023 8:46 pm

Durasi

