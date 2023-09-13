Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Fellini: I’m a Born Liar (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Cuny,
Claudia Cardinale,
Daniel Toscan du Plantier,
Dante Ferretti,
Donald Sutherland,
Ennio Flaiano,
Ettore Manni,
Federico Fellini,
Giulietta Masina,
Giuseppe Rotunno
Sutradara
Damian Pettigrew
Genre
Biography,
Documentary
IMDb
7/
10from
969users
Diterbitkan
02 April 2003
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Fellini: I’m a Born Liar (2003)
A look at Fellini’s creative process. In extensive interviews, Fellini talks a bit about his background and then discusses how he works and how he creates. Several actors, a producer, a writer, and a production manager talk about working with Fellini. Archive footage of Fellini and others on the set plus clips from his films provide commentary and illustration for the points interviewees make. Fellini is fully in charge; actors call themselves puppets. He dismisses improvisation and calls for “availability.” His sets and his films create images that look like reality but are not; we see the differences and the results.
Damian Pettigrew
Roberto Benigni, Luigi ‘Titta’ Benzi, Italo Calvino, Dante Ferretti, Rinaldo Geleng, Terence Stamp, Donald Sutherland, Tullio Pinelli, Giuseppe Rotunno, Daniel Toscan du Plantier, Federico Fellini, Nanni Moretti, Claudia Cardinale, Alain Cuny, Ennio Flaiano, Ettore Manni, Giulietta Masina, Marcello Mastroianni
tt0314062