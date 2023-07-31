IMDb 3.7 / 10 from 326 users

Diterbitkan 13 June 2023

Oleh LIN

Fear the Invisible Man (2023)

A young British widow shelters an old medical school colleague, a man who has somehow turned himself invisible. As his isolation grows and his sanity frays, he schemes to create a reign of wanton murder and terror across the city.

Paul Dudbridge

David Hayman, Mark Arnold, Mhairi Calvey, Mike Beckingham, Emily Haigh, Grahame Fox, Joe Tucker, Delroy Brown, Wayne Gordon, Marc Danbury, Demelza O’Sullivan, Paul Mohan, Simon Pengelly, Marc Bessant, Alex Stedman, Tim J. Henley, Christopher Vowles, Tom Ziebell, Joseph Tregear

tt6924832