Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Fear the Invisible Man (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alex Stedman,
Christopher Vowles,
David Hayman,
Delroy Brown,
Demelza O'Sullivan,
Emily Haigh,
Grahame Fox,
Joe Tucker,
Joseph Tregear,
Marc Bessant
Sutradara
Paul Dudbridge
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
3.7/
10from
326users
Diterbitkan
13 June 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Fear the Invisible Man (2023)
A young British widow shelters an old medical school colleague, a man who has somehow turned himself invisible. As his isolation grows and his sanity frays, he schemes to create a reign of wanton murder and terror across the city.
Paul Dudbridge
David Hayman, Mark Arnold, Mhairi Calvey, Mike Beckingham, Emily Haigh, Grahame Fox, Joe Tucker, Delroy Brown, Wayne Gordon, Marc Danbury, Demelza O’Sullivan, Paul Mohan, Simon Pengelly, Marc Bessant, Alex Stedman, Tim J. Henley, Christopher Vowles, Tom Ziebell, Joseph Tregear
tt6924832