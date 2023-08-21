IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 2,020 users

Diterbitkan 26 December 1972

Oleh mamat

Fear Is the Key (1972)

A deep-sea salvage expert enacts an elaborate plan to infiltrate and take revenge on a criminal organization that dealt him a foul misdeed.

Michael Tuchner

Barry Newman, Suzy Kendall, John Vernon, Dolph Sweet, Ben Kingsley, Ray McAnally, Peter Marinker, Roland Brand, Tony Anholt, Elliott Sullivan

tt0068576