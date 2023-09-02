IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 1,414 users

Diterbitkan 12 May 2023

Oleh LIN

Fatafati (2023)

Phullora Bhaduri, a tailor from the suburbs with a gifted sense of design, is ridiculed for being on the heavier side. Can she become a fashion influencer despite the odds?

Aritra Mukherjee

Ritabhari Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, Swastika Dutta, Loknath Dey, Soma Banerjee, Sanghashri Sinha Mitra, Asmee Ghosh, Debosree Ganguly

tt27443234