  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Fatafati (2023)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Fatafati (2023)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Fatafati (2023). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Fatafati (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Fatafati (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

India

Genre

Drama

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

1,414

users

Diterbitkan

12 May 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Fatafati (2023)

Phullora Bhaduri, a tailor from the suburbs with a gifted sense of design, is ridiculed for being on the heavier side. Can she become a fashion influencer despite the odds?
Aritra Mukherjee
Ritabhari Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, Swastika Dutta, Loknath Dey, Soma Banerjee, Sanghashri Sinha Mitra, Asmee Ghosh, Debosree Ganguly

Diterbitkan

September 2, 2023 7:48 am

Durasi

Ganool Fatafati (2023)

INDOXXI Fatafati (2023)

Juragan21 Fatafati (2023)

Layar Kaca 21 Fatafati (2023)

LK21 Fatafati (2023)

Movieon21 Fatafati (2023)

Nonton Fatafati (2023)

Nonton Film Fatafati (2023)

Nonton Movie Fatafati (2023)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share