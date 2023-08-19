  1. Home
  Fan-Fan the Tulip (1952)

Fan-Fan the Tulip (1952)

France

France

20 March 1952

20 March 1952

Synopsis

Fan-Fan the Tulip (1952)

Fanfan is a young handsome peasant. He joins the army to escape marriage because a gypsy girl predicted he will get glory and the king’s daughter as a wife. But the gypsy girl was in fact Adeline, the daughter of the recruiting officer. Once he has discovered the stratagem, Fanfan refuses to forget this dream and decides to fulfill the destiny of the fake prediction.
Christian-Jaque
Gérard Philipe, Gina Lollobrigida, Marcel Herrand, Olivier Hussenot, Noël Roquevert, Geneviève Page, Sylvie Pelayo, Henri Rollan, Nerio Bernardi, Jean-Marc Tennberg, Lolita De Silva, Irene Young, Georgette Anys, Hennery, Lucien Callamand, Gil Delamare, Jackie Blanchot, Joé Davray, Gérard Buhr, Georges Demas, Jean Parédès, Jean Debucourt, Harry-Max, Guy Henry, Françoise Spira

