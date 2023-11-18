Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film False Trail (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Sweden
Bintang film
Sutradara
Kjell Sundvall
IMDb
6.5/
10from
5,664users
Diterbitkan
02 September 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
False Trail (2011)
The Interrogator Erik Backstrom is forced to return to his former home village to solve a murder mystery, in which the local polices and some hunters and even Erik’s family seems to be involved. Soon, the conflicts are in full action, especially between Erik and the local police Torsten. Torsten does not support Erik very much in his job and has, for some personal reasons, already arrested a suspected perpetrator. Eric takes great risks when he starts digging in the criminal material of the horrible murder case.
Rolf Lassgård, Peter Stormare, Annika Nordin, Kim Tjernström, Eero Milonoff, Lo Kauppi, Jesper Barkselius, Hanna Ek
