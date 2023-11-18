IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 5,664 users

Diterbitkan 02 September 2011

Oleh mamat

False Trail (2011)

The Interrogator Erik Backstrom is forced to return to his former home village to solve a murder mystery, in which the local polices and some hunters and even Erik’s family seems to be involved. Soon, the conflicts are in full action, especially between Erik and the local police Torsten. Torsten does not support Erik very much in his job and has, for some personal reasons, already arrested a suspected perpetrator. Eric takes great risks when he starts digging in the criminal material of the horrible murder case.

Kjell Sundvall

Rolf Lassgård, Peter Stormare, Annika Nordin, Kim Tjernström, Eero Milonoff, Lo Kauppi, Jesper Barkselius, Hanna Ek

tt1560671