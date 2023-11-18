  1. Home
False Trail (2011)

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Sweden

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

5,664

users

Diterbitkan

02 September 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

False Trail (2011)

The Interrogator Erik Backstrom is forced to return to his former home village to solve a murder mystery, in which the local polices and some hunters and even Erik’s family seems to be involved. Soon, the conflicts are in full action, especially between Erik and the local police Torsten. Torsten does not support Erik very much in his job and has, for some personal reasons, already arrested a suspected perpetrator. Eric takes great risks when he starts digging in the criminal material of the horrible murder case.
Kjell Sundvall
Rolf Lassgård, Peter Stormare, Annika Nordin, Kim Tjernström, Eero Milonoff, Lo Kauppi, Jesper Barkselius, Hanna Ek

Diterbitkan

November 18, 2023

Durasi

False Trail (2011)

