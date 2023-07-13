  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

IMDb

10

/

10

from

13

users

Diterbitkan

01 July 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Eye To Eye With Everest (2012)

Two young cameramen are asked to film a Mount Everest expedition by German mountaineer Thomas Weber; a man wishing to climb Everest, in spite of his visual handicap. For cameramen Milan Collin and Kevin Augello this is a dream come true. They accept the challenge with full excitement In the first weeks Milan and Kevin are confronted with their own physical limitations. Are they capable of climbing this mountain? Surrounded by people who are prepared to die for their dream, giving up is not an option. They are confronted with accidents and death. In the isolated environment Milan and Kevin turn the camera on each other. This film is a personal story of two men confronted with the harsh and extreme conditions high up on the mountain.
Milan Collin, Kevin Augello
Thomas Weber, Milan Collin, Kevin Augello

Diterbitkan

Juli 13, 2023 8:37 pm

Durasi

