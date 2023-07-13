Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Eye To Eye With Everest (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
China,
Nepal,
Netherlands
Bintang film
Kevin Augello,
Milan Collin,
Thomas Weber
Sutradara
Kevin Augello,
Milan Collin
Genre
Adventure,
Documentary
IMDb
10/
10from
13users
Diterbitkan
01 July 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Eye To Eye With Everest (2012)
Two young cameramen are asked to film a Mount Everest expedition by German mountaineer Thomas Weber; a man wishing to climb Everest, in spite of his visual handicap. For cameramen Milan Collin and Kevin Augello this is a dream come true. They accept the challenge with full excitement In the first weeks Milan and Kevin are confronted with their own physical limitations. Are they capable of climbing this mountain? Surrounded by people who are prepared to die for their dream, giving up is not an option. They are confronted with accidents and death. In the isolated environment Milan and Kevin turn the camera on each other. This film is a personal story of two men confronted with the harsh and extreme conditions high up on the mountain.
Milan Collin, Kevin Augello
Thomas Weber, Milan Collin, Kevin Augello
tt3109852