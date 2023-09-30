IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 82 users

Diterbitkan 15 September 2023

Oleh LIN

Expend4bles (2023)

Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

Brian Smrz, Scott Waugh

Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Andy García, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Tony Jaa, Lucy Newman-Williams, Sheila Shah, Daren Nop, Cody Mackie, Cokey Falkow, Dan Chupong, Nicole Andrews, Eddie Hall, Jason Lines, Mike Möller, Lee Charles, Tjaša Perko, Igor Pečenjev, Susanne Potrock

tt3291150