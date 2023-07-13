IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 24 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Evita: The Making of a Superstar (2018)

The story of one of the West End’s most celebrated characters is discovered by Suzy Klein. She explores the world of musical theatre as well as the colourful landscapes of Argentina.

Victoria James

Suzy Klein

tt9337620