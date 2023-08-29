IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 67 users

Diterbitkan 14 October 2015

Oleh mamat

Evidence of Harm (2015)

Evidence of Harm follows the lives of three health advocates as they struggle to inform the federal government and public that large amounts of toxic mercury vapors are released from “silver” amalgam dental fillings during routine dental procedures. The film presents a haunting portrait of a dental industry all too willing to turn a blind eye to science while placing profits and politics ahead of dental patient’s health.

Randall Moore

Tom Kane

tt3883420