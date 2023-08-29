Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Evidence of Harm (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Tom Kane
Sutradara
Randall Moore
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
Drama
IMDb
8.1/
10from
67users
Diterbitkan
14 October 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Evidence of Harm (2015)
Evidence of Harm follows the lives of three health advocates as they struggle to inform the federal government and public that large amounts of toxic mercury vapors are released from “silver” amalgam dental fillings during routine dental procedures. The film presents a haunting portrait of a dental industry all too willing to turn a blind eye to science while placing profits and politics ahead of dental patient’s health.
Randall Moore
Tom Kane
tt3883420