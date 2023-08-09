IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 203 users

Everything I Like (1993)

A film about the uncertainties faced by a man in post-Communist Slovakia, his relationship with a teenage son and English teacher girlfriend who’s soon to return home to England.

Martin Šulík

Juraj Nvota, Gina Bellman, Zdena Studenková, Jiří Menzel, Jakub Ursiny, Rudolf Sloboda, Anton Šulík, Viera Topinková

