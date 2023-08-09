  1. Home
Everything I Like (1993)

Slovakia

Drama

01 April 1993

Synopsis

Everything I Like (1993)

A film about the uncertainties faced by a man in post-Communist Slovakia, his relationship with a teenage son and English teacher girlfriend who’s soon to return home to England.
Martin Šulík
Juraj Nvota, Gina Bellman, Zdena Studenková, Jiří Menzel, Jakub Ursiny, Rudolf Sloboda, Anton Šulík, Viera Topinková

