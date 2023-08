IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 1,148 users

Diterbitkan 17 January 2018

Oleh mamat

Escape from Ensenada (2018)

Two Southern California College Students plot their escape after being kidnapped by a human trafficking ring while on Spring Break in Mexico.

Brandon Slagle

Bronwyn Carrie-Wilson, Devanny Pinn, Louis Mandylor, Jonathan Goldstein, Jose Rosete, Mike Sarcinelli

tt3652616