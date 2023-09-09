IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 2023

Oleh LIN

Escalation (2023)

A former police officer puts aside his differences with the force in order to track down his brother’s murderer. He teams with a younger detective to bring the case home.

Jimmy Mak

Chris Mark, Nina Kiri, Cindy Sampson, George Tchortov, Milton Barnes, Paul Amos, Jeff Yung

tt14622820