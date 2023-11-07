IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 1,023 users

Diterbitkan 19 May 1990

Oleh mamat

Erotic Ghost Story (1990)

Three vixens have meditated for 1,000 years to able to shed their animal natures and become human. For the final month of their rigors, they have moved near a village where women pray to a god of fertility. One sister visits the god’s temple and thinks lustful thoughts. As she leaves, a priest confronts her, warning of dire consequences and of demons that will try to stop the vixens’ transformation. Soon, the youngest sister saves a poor scholar from bandits and becomes enamored of him. Each sister visits him, and before long, the youth has made love to all three. After they invite him to stay with them, the playfulness takes a scary turn. Where can they turn for help?

Lam Nai-Choi

Pal Sinn Lap-man, Amy Yip, Hitomi Kudô, Ha Chi-Chun, Manfred Wong, So Man, Lam Chung

tt0100014