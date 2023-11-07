Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Erotic Ghost Story (1990) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Amy Yip,
Chi Chun Ha,
Chung Lin,
Ha Chi-Chun,
Hitomi Kudô,
Lam Chung,
Lap-Man Sin,
Manfred Wong,
Pal Sinn Lap-man,
So Man
Sutradara
Lam Nai-Choi
IMDb
5.7/
10from
1,023users
Diterbitkan
19 May 1990
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Erotic Ghost Story (1990)
Three vixens have meditated for 1,000 years to able to shed their animal natures and become human. For the final month of their rigors, they have moved near a village where women pray to a god of fertility. One sister visits the god’s temple and thinks lustful thoughts. As she leaves, a priest confronts her, warning of dire consequences and of demons that will try to stop the vixens’ transformation. Soon, the youngest sister saves a poor scholar from bandits and becomes enamored of him. Each sister visits him, and before long, the youth has made love to all three. After they invite him to stay with them, the playfulness takes a scary turn. Where can they turn for help?
Lam Nai-Choi
Pal Sinn Lap-man, Amy Yip, Hitomi Kudô, Ha Chi-Chun, Manfred Wong, So Man, Lam Chung
tt0100014