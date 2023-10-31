IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 1,096 users

Diterbitkan 28 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (2022)

A taped performance of the Encanto Live-to-Film Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl. The original cast puts on a miracle of a concert as they sing the favorite songs, accompanied by a full orchestra and 50 person ensemble, and the Hollywood Bowl transforms into Casita!

Chris Howe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Olga Merediz, Carlos Vives, Andrés Cepeda

tt22695080