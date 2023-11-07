IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 804 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 2014

Oleh mamat

Emulsion (2014)

EMULSION tells the story of a dejected salesman who is inadvertently drawn into a dangerous blackmail scheme that forces him to fight for control a life he never thought was worth living. Painting a murky film noir world where no one is exactly as they appear, Emulsion follows Dane Allen as he evolves from an utterly forgettable cog into a potent activist who brings the powers that be to their knees. It is a story of discovery, manipulation and the never-ending struggle between complacency and self-actualization.

Suki Singh, Rosie Box

Claudia Bassols, Sam Heughan, Lex Shrapnel, Mem Ferda, David Ajala

tt1615156