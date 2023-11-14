Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Elling (2001) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Norway
Bintang film
Cecilie A. Mosli,
Eli Anne Linnestad,
Hilde Olausson,
Joachim Rafaelsen,
Jørgen Langhelle,
Knud Dahl,
Knut Haugmark,
Marit Pia Jacobsen,
Ola Otnes,
Per Christensen
Sutradara
Madeleine Fant,
Petter Næss
IMDb
7.5/
10from
15,603users
Diterbitkan
16 March 2001
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Elling (2001)
When his mother, who has sheltered him his entire 40 years, dies, Elling, a sensitive, would-be poet, is sent to live in a state institution. There he meets Kjell Bjarne, a gentle giant and female-obsessed virgin in his 40s. After two years, the men are released and provided with a state-funded apartment and stipend with the hope they will be able to live on their own.
Petter Næss, Madeleine Fant
Per Christian Ellefsen, Sven Nordin, Marit Pia Jacobsen, Jørgen Langhelle, Per Christensen, Hilde Olausson, Ola Otnes, Eli Anne Linnestad, Cecilie A. Mosli, Joachim Rafaelsen, Per Gørvell, Knud Dahl, Knut Haugmark
tt0279064