IMDb 8.7 / 10 from 8 users

Diterbitkan 25 November 2022

Oleh LIN

ELLEGARDEN: Lost & Found (2022)

A sensation to indies rock scene since 2000s and actively present today among fans even during their breaks. The first full-length documentary in the band’s history starts from the production base in LA for the first album in 16 years, and navigates the stories from how they started, took break after breaking through, and reunited with nationwide fans awaited.

Taichi Kimura

Takeshi Hosomi, Shinichi Ubukata, Yuichi Takada, Hirotaka Takahashi, Akiko Yano, Masafumi Gotoh, Takahiro Moriuchi, Jamie Blake, TOSHI-LOW, Isao Ishibashi, Takashi Sasaki, Yoichiro Yamasaki

tt24068168