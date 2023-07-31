Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film El Boxeo (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Puerto Rico,
United States
Bintang film
Bob Arum,
Chris Arreola,
Frank Baltazar
Sutradara
Alan Swyer
Genre
Documentary,
Sport
IMDb
8.7/
10from
29users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2013
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
El Boxeo (2013)
A look at the emergence and dominance of Latinos in what was once considered all-white sport, boxing, and the evolution of the sport as Latino fighters exploded onto the scene.
Alan Swyer
Chris Arreola, Bob Arum, Frank Baltazar
tt2910066