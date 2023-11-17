IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 3,193 users

Diterbitkan 18 August 1989

Oleh mamat

Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives! (1989)

In the sixties, Eddie and the cruisers was the hottest band around. But the tragic death of its lead singer broke the band up. Only Eddie is not dead. He works as a carpenter in Montreal. His love of music forces him to create a new band which will have to struggle with its anonymity.

Jean-Claude Lord

Michael Paré, Marina Orsini, Bernie Coulson, Matthew Laurance, Michael Fennell

tt0097262