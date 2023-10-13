Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alan Wells,
Arthur Tovey,
Bert Stevens,
Donald Curtis,
Forbes Murray,
Frank Wilcox,
Grandon Rhodes,
Hugh Marlowe,
Joan Taylor,
John Zaremba
Sutradara
Fred F. Sears,
Gene Anderson Jr.
IMDb
6.3/
10from
8,713users
Diterbitkan
04 July 1956
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956)
Test space rockets exploding at liftoff and increased reporting of UFO sightings culminate in a direct attempt by alien survivors of a dead, extra-galactic civilization to invade Earth from impervious flying saucers, using ray-weapons of mass destruction.
