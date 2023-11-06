IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 36 users

Dust and Ashes (2022)

Hae-su works at a factory on the outskirts of Seoul. Returning home from work, she makes a phone call that goes to voicemail; nearing her residence, another phone call comes in, but she doesn’t pick up. Inside the house is her mother’s body—she died from mysterious circumstances. A knock on the door goes unanswered, but when a plainclothes police officer arrives, Hae-su lets him in. An exchange of documents, uncertain glances. With Hae-su and her tempermental brother the only attendants at her mother’s funeral, there are more questions than answers.

Park Hee-kwon

Ahn So-yo, Lee Kang-ji, Kim Jae-rok, Lee Jung-eun

