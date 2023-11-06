Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Dust and Ashes (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Korea
Bintang film
Ahn So-yo,
Kim Jae-rok,
Lee Jung-eun,
Lee Kang-ji
Sutradara
Park Hee-kwon
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.8/
10from
36users
Diterbitkan
24 February 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Dust and Ashes (2022)
Hae-su works at a factory on the outskirts of Seoul. Returning home from work, she makes a phone call that goes to voicemail; nearing her residence, another phone call comes in, but she doesn’t pick up. Inside the house is her mother’s body—she died from mysterious circumstances. A knock on the door goes unanswered, but when a plainclothes police officer arrives, Hae-su lets him in. An exchange of documents, uncertain glances. With Hae-su and her tempermental brother the only attendants at her mother’s funeral, there are more questions than answers.
