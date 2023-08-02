IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 614 users

Diterbitkan 03 June 2017

Oleh mamat

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (2017)

A look at the rise and fall of the subversive skateboarding magazine Big Brother, which rose to prominence in the mid-1990s and had a profound effect on the skating subculture with its unfiltered approach.

Patrick O’Dell

Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Chris Pontius, Johnny Knoxville, Jason Acuña, Jonah Hill, Bam Margera, Rob Dyrdek, Tony Hawk, Steve-O, Gavin McInnes, Steve Rocco, Chad Muska, Rick Kosick, Dimitry Elyashkevich, Dave Carnie, Tim O’Connor, Larry Flynt, Atiba Jefferson

tt6794450