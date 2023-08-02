IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 170 users

Diterbitkan 19 July 2014

Oleh mamat

Drops of Joy (2014)

Pointing out the importance of maintaining a playful spirit, which we all have when we are kids and society forces us to abandon in our adult lives, Drops of Joy is a documentary that speaks widely about the idea that playing is something very serious and urgent.

Cacau Rhoden

Domingos Montagner, Wandi Doratiotto, Antônio Nóbrega, José Simão

tt3733622