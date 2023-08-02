  1. Home
Drops of Joy (2014)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Brazil

Sutradara

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

170

users

Diterbitkan

19 July 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Drops of Joy (2014)

Pointing out the importance of maintaining a playful spirit, which we all have when we are kids and society forces us to abandon in our adult lives, Drops of Joy is a documentary that speaks widely about the idea that playing is something very serious and urgent.
Cacau Rhoden
Domingos Montagner, Wandi Doratiotto, Antônio Nóbrega, José Simão

Diterbitkan

Agustus 3, 2023 1:58 am

Durasi

