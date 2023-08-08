IMDb 3.8 / 10 from 2,158 users

Diterbitkan 21 March 2022

Oleh mamat

Dragon Knight (2022)

Many years after the war has been lost, and all the dragons slain, a lone knight travels the lands of Agonos seeking to raise an army against the demon lord Abaddon. When a healer’s vision reveals that one dragon still lives, and together with an eager young squire, the knight sets off in search of the fabled creature. As the armies of Abaddon descend on the human kingdoms, the dragon is their last hope of fending off the horde, before it lays waste to the lands of men. But does the creature even exist? And if it does, will it fight for them once more?

Lawrie Brewster

Ryan Livingstone, Megan Tremethick, Regan Walker, Michael Daviot

tt13117446