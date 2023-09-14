Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Două inimi (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Ana Beregoi,
Ceanu Zheng,
Celina Enea,
Cezar Alexa,
Connect-R,
Erica Moldovan,
Iuliana Beregoi,
Jasmine Saraj
Sutradara
IMDb
3.0/
10from
179users
Diterbitkan
30 December 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Două inimi (2022)
Lexi, a 19-year-old girl, poor, with a life full of difficulties, writes lyrics and music in a notebook. Before an important meeting that can change her life and in which her notebook would play a crucial role, Lexi loses the notebook.
Iuliana Beregoi, Celina Enea, Erica Moldovan, Ceanu Zheng, Connect-R, Ana Beregoi, Jasmine Saraj, Cezar Alexa
tt25437574