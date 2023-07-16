  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Japan

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

498

users

Diterbitkan

04 March 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Doraemon: Nobita's Little Star Wars 2021 (2022)

One day during summer vacation, a palm-sized alien named Papi appears from a small rocket that Nobita picks up. He is the president of Pirika, a small planet in outer space, and has come to Earth to escape the rebels. Doraemon and his friends are puzzled by Papi's small size, but as they play together using the secret tool "Small Light", they gradually become friends. However, a whale-shaped space battleship comes to earth and attacks Doraemon, Nobita and the others in order to capture Papi. Feeling responsible for getting everyone involved, Papi tries to stand up to the rebels. Doraemon and his friends leave for the planet Pirika to protect their dear friend and his home.
Susumu Yamaguchi, Ikuo Geso, Tetsuro Kaku, Shingo Okano, Takuya Ogasawara
Wasabi Mizuta, Megumi Oohara, Yumi Kakazu, Subaru Kimura, Tomokazu Seki, Shihoko Hagino, Teruyuki Kagawa, Yuki Kaji, Takashi Komaba, Mayu Matsuoka

Diterbitkan

Juli 16, 2023 9:56 pm

Durasi

