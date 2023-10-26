Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Don’t Buy the Seller (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Korea
Bintang film
Sutradara
Park Hee-kon
IMDb
5.667/
10from
83users
Diterbitkan
30 August 2023
Oleh
Synopsis
Don’t Buy the Seller (2023)
The protagonist who reports the seller of a broken washing machine to the police, only to realize he’s a psychopathic serial killer. It makes one rethink the purchase of second-hand items via online apps.
Shin Hye-sun, Kim Sung-kyun, Im Sung-jae, Lim Cheol-soo, Lee Joo-young, Geum Sae-rok, Kang Tae-oh, Noh Young-hak, Kim Kwang-hyun, Jo Yong-jun, Choi Jae-sup, Shin Seung-yong
