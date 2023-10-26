IMDb 5.667 / 10 from 83 users

Don’t Buy the Seller (2023)

The protagonist who reports the seller of a broken washing machine to the police, only to realize he’s a psychopathic serial killer. It makes one rethink the purchase of second-hand items via online apps.

Park Hee-kon

Shin Hye-sun, Kim Sung-kyun, Im Sung-jae, Lim Cheol-soo, Lee Joo-young, Geum Sae-rok, Kang Tae-oh, Noh Young-hak, Kim Kwang-hyun, Jo Yong-jun, Choi Jae-sup, Shin Seung-yong

tt22507484