  Domestic (2012)

HDRip

Romania

6.6

10

565

21 November 2012

Domestic (2012)

Wonderfully surreal, painfully real, this is the story of children, adults and animals who live together trying to have a better life, but sometimes death comes unexpectedly. The lives of three characters surrounded by a bunch of extraordinary, funny, absurd but quite realistic events. It is all about us, people who eat the animals that they love and the animals that love people unconditionally.
Adrian Sitaru
Adrian Titieni, Gheorghe Ifrim, Sergiu Costache, Ioana Flora, Clara Vodă, Natașa Raab, Marian Rîlea, Sorin Cociș

September 7, 2023 10:13 pm

