IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 570 users

Diterbitkan 02 July 1977

Oleh mamat

Doberman Cop (1977)

The burned remains of a young woman discovered in Shinjuku, Tokyo. The police comes to the conclusion that its the work of a pyromaniacal serial murderer. The murder victim is identified as Mayumi Tamaki, a native of Ishigaki, Okinawa. As the investigation unfolded, her former boyfriend, a former rider of a motorcycle named Chōei Mikawa emerged as a suspect. But Kano did not agree Mikawa is the suspect. Kano started conducting the investigation himself to search the real criminal person.

Kinji Fukasaku

Shin’ichi Chiba, Janet Hatta, Hiroki Matsukata, Eiko Matsuda, Hideo Murota, Jûkei Fujioka, Tatsuo Endō, Maki Tachibana, Jun Hoshino, Nenji Kobayashi, Masaru Shiga, Masataka Naruse, Koichi Iwaki, Takuzō Kawatani, Ryuji Katagiri, Ryō Nishida, Seizô Fukumoto, Daisuke Awaji, Tetsuo Fujisawa, Riki Harada, Hiroshi Hatano, Mieko Hoshino, Takanobu Hozumi, Masataka Iwao, Minken Karasawa, Kenzô Katsuno, Toshiko Katsura, Noboru Kawakami, Kuniomi Kitani, Ryuji Komine, Mineko Maruhira, Kinji Nakamura, Takashi Noguchi, Terry O’Brien, Shunji Sasaki, Takaya Shimoyama, Keiichi Suwa, Yasuhiro Suzuki, Chū Takatsuki, Fumio Terauchi, Toshio Tomogane, Yûsuke Tsukasa, Jun Yamaguchi, Jiro Shirai

