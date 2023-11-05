IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 20 February 2023

Oleh LIN

Do You Love Me? (2023)

Kira is living her life with the teenage confidence that the world revolves around her. Born and raised in the late Soviet Ukraine, she sees her life predictable and clear. But it doesn’t last long. Suddenly, she discovers that her father has a mistress, and her mother knows about it but prefers to remain silent. As Kira’s family begins to fall apart —and so does the Soviet State— everything she knew turns out to be an illusion. Kira is searching for love, warmth, and hope for the future, going down a dark path she could not foresee.

Tonya Noyabriova, Nadia Lyudchik

Karyna Khymchuk, Maksym Mykhailichenko, Natalia Lazebnikova, Oleksandr Zhyla, Daria Palahniuk, Andrii Shabanov

tt21482550