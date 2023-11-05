  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Genre

Drama

IMDb

0

/

10

from

0

users

Diterbitkan

20 February 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Do You Love Me? (2023)

Kira is living her life with the teenage confidence that the world revolves around her. Born and raised in the late Soviet Ukraine, she sees her life predictable and clear. But it doesn’t last long. Suddenly, she discovers that her father has a mistress, and her mother knows about it but prefers to remain silent. As Kira’s family begins to fall apart —and so does the Soviet State— everything she knew turns out to be an illusion. Kira is searching for love, warmth, and hope for the future, going down a dark path she could not foresee.
Tonya Noyabriova, Nadia Lyudchik
Karyna Khymchuk, Maksym Mykhailichenko, Natalia Lazebnikova, Oleksandr Zhyla, Daria Palahniuk, Andrii Shabanov

Diterbitkan

November 5, 2023 7:08 pm

Durasi

