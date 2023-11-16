Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Django, Prepare a Coffin (1968) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Adriana Giuffrè,
Alberigo Donadeo,
Andrea Scotti,
Angela Minervini,
Angelo Boscariol,
Arnaldo Caivano,
Barbara Simon,
Eugene Walter,
Franco Balducci,
Franco Gulà
Sutradara
Ferdinando Baldi
IMDb
6.4/
10from
3,012users
Diterbitkan
27 January 1968
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Django, Prepare a Coffin (1968)
A mysterious gunfighter named Django is employed by a local crooked political boss as a hangman to execute innocent locals framed by the boss, who wants their land. What the boss doesn’t know is that Django isn’t hanging the men at all, just making it look like he is, and using the men he saves from the gallows to build up his own “gang” in order to take revenge on the boss, who, with Django’s former best friend, caused the death of his wife years before.
